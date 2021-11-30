Second annual 225GIVES fundraising campaign kicks off

Baton Rouge’s second annual 24-hour online fundraiser supporting local nonprofits is today.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, some $1.4 million had been raised from 2,774 donations made to 188 Baton Rouge-area organizations.

Early giving has been ongoing since Nov. 15, but the fundraising event officially went live this morning, with about $1 million raised in preliminary donations, says David Beach, campaign organizer and president of the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation.

By the end of the day, the regional campaign—presented by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Capital Area United Way—aims to raise $3 million in an effort to support more than 200 area nonprofits that have been hit hard by the pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

So far, more people are taking advantage of the 225GIVES online giving platform to send donations than did last year, and there is about twice the amount of matching funds available to participating nonprofits, says Ethan Bush, an adviser with Trility Partners.

In 2020, 225GIVES raised more than $2.7 million for area nonprofits, with more than 6,800 donations made to 204 organizations over the course of the 24-hour campaign.

Individuals can use the website’s search tool to find a cause that is important to them, select one or more nonprofits that support that cause, and donate to them in one transaction. Also on the website, people can start their own fundraisers for a particular organization, or send money to fundraisers others have started.

Beach says the giving campaign team will make announcements on its social media platforms throughout the day. This event is about local dollars going to local organizations, Beach says. The fundraiser officially ends at midnight, though nonprofits will be able to reconcile matches over the next few weeks.

Browse all of the participating organizations, make donations and get more information here. See Business Report’s 2021 Giving Guide.