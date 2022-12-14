SEC will vote on overhauling stock market rules

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will vote today on whether to propose some of the biggest changes to the structure of the American equity markets in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting competition, transparency and fairness.

As Reuters reports, the potential changes include new rules that would require marketable retail stock orders to be sent to auctions before they are executed, a new standard for brokers to show they get the best possible executions for client orders, and lower trading increments and access fees on exchanges, according to the SEC.

The changes, if adopted, would represent the biggest shake-up to stock market rules since the SEC introduced the Regulation National Market System in 2005, which aimed to modernize and enhance an increasingly fragmented and largely electronic marketplace.

The regulator will also consider proposing that brokers be required to provide more information on the quality of their customer trades. Read the full story.