SEC cracking down on fans rushing field after last weekend in Tiger Stadium 

They are iconic moments in college football: Fans rushing the field to celebrate landmark victories, almost all with joyous intentions of honoring their team’s success.

But the unforgettable scenes have never been more unwelcome in the Southeastern Conference.

The league has tried to curtail crowd rushing for nearly two decades with hefty fines and pregame planning amid concerns over safety and potential liability.

“When people want to go, they want to go,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said on the SEC Network last week. “But we have to retrain people to stay in the stands.”

Fans at Neyland Stadium filled the field when the Vols ended a 15-game losing streak to Alabama with a wild, 52-49 victory on Oct. 15. There was barely space to move and the Crimson Tide had trouble finding a clear path to the locker room, while fans tore down the goal posts and took them to the Tennessee River.

The SEC has had a policy on field or court storming in place since 2004. It fines a school $50,000 for a first offense, then increases it to $100,000 for a second offense and $250,000 for each one after that. The fine money is deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The SEC fined Tennessee $100,000 for its second violation of the policy. LSU—whose fans rushed the field moments after a 45-20 win over Mississippi, which was ranked No. 7 at the time—was docked $250,000 for its third violation.

Brian Kelly, LSU’s first-year coach, was doing an on-field postgame interview when his police detail told him to leave as people rushed forward.

“It didn’t appear … in my mind where this would be a game where we would storm the field. Let’s do more of it, I guess. I hope I don’t get in trouble for that,” he said. “I mean, let’s win more.” Read the full story.