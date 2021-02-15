Sears in Mall of Louisiana set to close

The Sears department store in the Mall of Louisiana is preparing to close soon, according to job listings posted on the company’s website Saturday.

According to the postings the department store chain is looking for temporary, part-time workers to work in stocking and as cashiers as the store gets ready to close for good.

It’s unclear when exactly Sears will close. Representatives of the Mall of Louisiana and Sears were unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.

The Mall of Louisiana store is one of dozens of Sears locations across the nation shuttering this spring. The mass closures come three years after the chain’s then-parent company, Sears Holdings Corp., filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Former Sears CEO Eddie Lampbert bought Sears—along with Kmart—and has operated the stores under his company, Transformco. However, the retailer’s financial troubles continued. Once both shopping staples, together Sears and Kmart have closed more than 3,500 stores in the past 15 years, according to USA Today, which has been tracking the closures across the nation.

The Sears in the Mall of Louisiana is the last Sears department store in Louisiana.