Scott Wozniak: Business is a competitive game  

I love the idea of the customer experience engine. But an engine is not the only useful metaphor for thinking about how to upgrade your company.

I’ve talked in the past about the insights generated from thinking of your company as a garden. This time, I’ll share why I think succeeding in business is a lot like winning in sports.

Playing sports has been a huge part of my life. When I was growing up, I went to the state championship in three different sports, and we even won one of them. And I’m not alone. Sports is the most common extracurricular activity of American kids and one of the most popular entertainment activities for adults. So the sports metaphor makes a lot of sense to me and to many leaders.

For example, the business-as-sports analogy reminds us that success requires fitness in the fundamentals. Not only do you need to learn fancy footwork and trick shots, you also need to be in shape. So to win, you need to regularly run, lift weights, and drill on the basic skills. In business, these are things like showing up on time, making products that work every time, and responding quickly to your customer. It doesn’t matter how fancy your tech is if you’re five months late delivering it to the client.

