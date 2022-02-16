Scott Wester’s OLOL leadership tenure had its highs and lows

Scott Wester is out as president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, transitioning to a specially crafted role overseeing the execution of the recently announced $170 million partnership with LSU.

Beth O’Brien, an executive with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of Health System’s hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, who recently served as that facility’s interim market president, will now fill that role in Baton Rouge. Hospital officials say there will be a national search to find OLOL’s next leader.

Wester has worked with FMOLHS for the past 30 years, most recently at the helm of OLOL in Baton Rouge. Under his leadership, OLOL has made several moves to expand its reach in the Capital Region, including with the Heart and Vascular Institute, Children’s Hospital, Livingston campus, expanded Ascension campus, and north Baton Rouge campus, as well as through graduate medical education, numerous physician practices and ambulatory surgery facilities at the Essen campus.

OLOL and LSU announced last week the hospital system plans to invest $170 million in the school’s Baton Rouge campus to construct an interdisciplinary science building, overhaul the student health center and upgrade the technology and facilities available for student athletes.

Yet recent years have seen some turbulent times for OLOL. In March 2019, it was announced that John Paul Funes, as the hospital’s chief fundraiser, had embezzled some $800,000 from the OLOL Foundation over several years—some of those funds were allegedly used to support the families of then LSU football players. He was later sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Equally stunning was last year’s messy divorce between OLOL and the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, ending a partnership that lasted nearly a decade. OLOL has since decided to forge its own cancer care path while MBPCC has partnered with Nashville-based OneOncology and aligned with Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center.

OLOL, like health care facilities across Baton Rouge and the nation, were also overwhelmed by the impact of COVID-19 on both its facilities and staff.

Wester will now turn his focus on overseeing OLOL’s deal with LSU. “This unique growth opportunity is right for the organization and for me,” he said in a release this afternoon. “I could not be more excited about focusing on this historic opportunity for Louisiana health care as we implement our new expanded relationship with LSU.”