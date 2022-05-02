Scott Wester leaving OLOL, named CEO of Florida hospital system 

Former president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Scott Wester has been named CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in the Miami, Florida area, South Florida Business Journal reports.

Wester, who worked at OLOL for three decades, was moved to a new position in mid-February to oversee a new partnership with LSU. OLOL has signed a $170 million deal to construct an interdisciplinary science building, overhaul the student health center and upgrade the technology and facilities available for student-athletes at the school’s flagship campus.

Wester was one of four finalists for the job. Like OLOL, Memorial Healthcare System, which is also called the South Broward Hospital District, is a nonprofit hospital system. Memorial has 10 locations. Wester will replace Aurelio Fernandez, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Wester could not be reached for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.

Prior to Wester’s being moved to the new position by Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, OLOL had a turbulent few years. In March 2019, it was announced that John Paul Funes, as the hospital’s chief fundraiser, had embezzled some $800,000 from the OLOL Foundation over several years—some of those funds were allegedly used to support the families of then LSU football players. He was later sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Following the Funes scandal, was last year’s messy divorce between OLOL and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, which ended a nearly decadelong partnership and sent both organizations onto new paths. OLOL has since announced its plans to build its own state-of-the-art cancer center and MBPCC has partnered with Nashville-based OneOncology and aligned with Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center.