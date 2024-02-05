Scientists deploying buoys in Lake Maurepas to monitor carbon capture project

Scientists from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond have deployed four research buoys to independently monitor Lake Maurepas while Air Products continues its project to store carbon dioxide under the lakebed.

The scientists deployed the buoys on Thursday as part of an agreement with the federal government and Air Products, the company behind plans for a $4.5 billion hydrogen manufacturing complex in Ascension Parish. It would use carbon capture technology to trap emissions from the facility, take them by pipeline to the lake and inject an estimated 5 million tons of carbon dioxide per year into wells about a mile below the bottom of the lake.

The buoys are outfitted with sensors to monitor the water for carbon dioxide, dissolved oxygen, its alkalinity, and temperature, according to an Air Products press release. One of the buoys is outfitted with a weather station to measure wind speed, air temperature, relative humidity, barometric pressure and precipitation.

SLU will monitor the environment of the Lake Maurepas region, so that any impacts of the project can be understood. The university will make the data available to the public on its project website once the buoys are online.

Many area residents and elected officials remain strongly opposed to the project, fearing it will disturb Lake Maurepas’ waterscape and fragile ecosystem that has supported local fisheries and restaurants for generations.

Air Products hopes the independent scientific monitoring will help allay some of those concerns. The company has no control over the buoys, Air Products spokesperson Christina Stephens says.

SLU scientists will also monitor marine and plant life, including fish, crabs and shrimp, and they will watch and study any variations in water quality.

“The buoys will gather a variety of parameters in real time with data regularly uploaded to the cloud,” SLU Lake Maurepas Monitoring Program director Kyle Piller says. “The data will be posted on our project website through the use of easy to interpret dashboards for each buoy. Each measured parameter has a ‘normal’ range, and the software has the ability to send alert messages if a particular measured parameter is out of the normal range. In essence, the buoys will be functioning as an early warning system.”

In August, Air Products moved a large drilling rig and platform into the lake to collect core and fluid samples and other data to supplement information the company gathered in July through seismic testing that mapped geologic formations below the lake. The drilling equipment includes barges, tugboats, a drilling rig and crew quarters for around-the-clock staffing and monitoring during construction.

The company is still working on its initial test well in the southern portion of the lake following several weather-related delays. It is slated to be completed in March before Air Products drills a second test well in the northern half of the lake.

The test wells are only the initial phases of the project and are temporary. The final project will see additional permanent infrastructure in Lake Maurepas and is scheduled to come online in 2026. The company says it will create 170 permanent jobs and store 95% of the plant’s carbon emissions below the lake.

This story was first published by Louisiana Illuminator.