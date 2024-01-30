SBA revamps federal contract program for small businesses  

The SBA unveiled an upgraded program called Empower to Grow last week that offers coaching and training services to small, disadvantaged businesses to help founders tap into federal contracting opportunities.

It’s an expansion of the agency’s already existing 7(j) management and technical assistance program, which dates back to the Eisenhower administration, Inc. reports.

The program, which is already in effect, features improvements like custom one-on-one training, a new federal contractor master class, and counselors who are fluent in multiple languages.

Empower to Grow is geared toward alleviating some of the tension small businesses tend to encounter in the federal procurement process by helping entrepreneurs find contracts, while also offering tips on bidding and completion. Read the full story about the program expansion from Inc.