SBA launches e-learning platform to help female entrepreneurs

The U.S. Small Business Administration has launched a new resource for female entrepreneurs that walks users through the process of starting and running a business, Inc. reports.

Ascent, a free e-learning platform, provides help with issues ranging from hazard pay to how to create a profit and loss statement. The SBA partnered with the White House, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau, and the U.S. Department of Treasury to develop the new tool as part of a larger effort to support female-run businesses.

Along with informational content, the platform has inspirational stories and resources for women, such as a fireside chat with Patricia Greene, former director of the Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau.

While Ascent is targeted to female business owners, the platform offers useful features for any entrepreneur, breaking down the early stages of starting a business into modules called “journeys” and weaving together PDFs, videos and other material from government and private sector sources. Read the full story.