SBA expands disaster relief loan program 

The Small Business Administration announced this month a slate of enhancements to its disaster relief loan program. Collectively, the changes could help bolster its support of small businesses recovering from hurricanes, wildfires, floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters, Inc. reports.

Chief among the latest changes: The agency will extend the deferment period on all disaster loans to 12 months, up from five, and will not charge interest during that first year for disaster loans sought out after Sept. 30 of this year. The announcement builds on the SBA’s decision last year to pause payments and interest in the first year for disaster loans approved between Sept. 21, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023. Prior to this decision, disaster loans began accruing interest during the deferment period.

The SBA is also authorizing larger disaster loans. For homes, the agency more than doubled the loan size to $500,000, up from $200,000. Even though the loan is for personal residences, it can still benefit entrepreneurs who are homeowners. Read the full story.