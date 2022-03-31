SBA expanding Community Advantage loan program for small businesses 

The Small Business Administration’s relatively new Community Advantage loan program is getting an upgrade and expansion, Inc. reports.

In a joint announcement today, Vice President Kamala Harris and SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman signaled key changes to the loan program, initialized during the Obama-Biden Administration to help improve access to SBA programs among community lending partners.

Designed to meet the credit, management, and technical assistance needs of small businesses in underserved markets, the SBA’s Community Advantage pilot loan program was originally set to expire in September 2022. After today’s announcement, the program’s new sunset date is Sept. 30, 2024.

Business owners applying for 7(a) working capital loans through the community institutions, will now be able to receive up to $350,000, up from $250,000. They will also gain access to up to $50,000 in unsecured loans, up from $25,000. The reforms further will let lenders and other institutions make available revolving lines of credit, interest-only periods, and other loan modifications to provide more capital options for those who need it. Former restrictions that kept individuals with criminal backgrounds from accessing these programs will also be lifted. Read the full story.