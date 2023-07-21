Sazon Latin Grill brings Colombian and Cuban cuisine to Baton Rouge 

Tucked in the corner of an O’Neal Lane shopping center, Sazon Latin Grill is bringing fresh flavors to Baton Rouge.

With a blend of Colombian and Cuban cuisine, the restaurant aims to offer something different than other Latin American restaurants in Louisiana.

Daniel Lopera and his wife, Tay, opened Sazon in April 2023 with one big goal in mind: to make food like their parents used to make. Lopera grew up in South Florida and when he and his wife moved to Louisiana, they were shocked by how hard it was to find authentic Latin American food.

So the couple decided to gather recipes from both sides of the family—her Cuban relatives and his Colombian relatives—and open their own restaurant.

Most of their ingredients come from farmers markets and local growers.

