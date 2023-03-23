Salary range, political concerns delay search for new EBR library director

The search for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system’s next leader is on pause, which the assistant director attributes to an uncompetitive salary structure and political controversy.

Though the system has its own tax base, the director’s salary range is based on the city-parish pay scale and tops out at $129,404, assistant director Mary Stein says.

For comparison, she says, the director in New Orleans makes $177,135, while directors in Shreveport as well as in Jefferson and Bossier parishes make more than EBR’s maximum.

Library officials had expected to name a new director before the end of last year. Stein says some candidates under consideration withdrew their names because they didn’t want to take a pay cut.

System officials have consulted with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office and city-parish human resources for advice, and plan to conduct a salary study later this year. They might also tweak the job advertisement to better emphasize that deputy and assistant directors are welcome to apply.

A proposal to boost the position’s salary range, which would require a budget allocation from the mayor and Metro Council approval, is not currently on the table. Broome is open to considering such a proposal but wants to hear input from the library board and consider other creative options first, spokesperson Mark Armstrong says.

Public library systems have become political lightning rods in states including Louisiana, which doesn’t help the search. High-ranking officials in Livingston Parish’s library system have resigned in recent weeks amid controversies over access to allegedly inappropriate content, The Advocate reports, and Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is running for governor, has called for “protecting innocence” of children who use libraries.

“Several people said they didn’t want to leave their state and come to Louisiana with the [political] climate here,” Stein says.

The library board has appointed deputy library director Kristen Edson as interim library director.

Former director Spencer Watts retired following a 40-year career, including 10 years with EBR’s system. During his tenure, the system completed several major construction and renovation projects, expanded the Career Center and developed new initiatives focused on early literacy, STEM and serving small businesses.