Saints owner Gayle Benson ranks as Louisiana’s lone billionaire

There are nearly 2,400 people worldwide whose individual net worth exceeds $1 billion—and more than one-quarter of them live in the U.S.. All told, there are over 250 cities and towns across the country that at least one of the world’s ultra wealthy calls home.

Using data from Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list, 24/7 Wall St. and The Center Square identified the city in every state with the most billionaires. The combined net worth of the billionaires in some U.S. cities exceeds the entire annual GDP of many states.

In Louisiana, New Orleans is the only city home to a billionaire. Worth an estimated $3.3 billion, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is the only resident with a minimum 10-figure net worth.

The U.S. cities that are home to the most billionaires are often closely tied to the sources of their wealthiest residents’ net worth. For example, many of the wealthiest people in the country have made their fortune through some association to a successful company—and these people often live in close proximity to these companies. As a result, many of the cities on the list have high concentrations of companies in well-paying industries like finance, tech, and oil. Read the full story and see the list.