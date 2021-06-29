La Capitol grows with SAIF Federal Credit Union Merger

Baton Rouge-based La Capitol Federal Credit Union will expand its services to industrial employee groups through a merger with SAIF Federal Credit Union approved by SAIF members last week.

According to an announcement from the credit unions, the merger will be legally effective June 30, subject to final regulatory approvals. Once official, La Capitol will service SAIF’s accounts and the financial institution’s approximately 1,500 members.

Started in 1950, SAIF has primarily served chemical and industrial employee groups. The addition of those groups will diversify La Capitol’s field of membership and open new membership opportunities in the chemical and industrial sectors.

SAIF has about $8.76 million in total assets and operates one branch on Celtic Drive in Baton Rouge. La Capitol Federal Credit Union, which is among the largest credit unions in the state, has more than 50,000 members statewide.