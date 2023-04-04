RWE, Entergy will look at how to deliver offshore wind energy to industrial sector

On Monday, Entergy announced it had signed an agreement with global offshore wind company RWE to jointly evaluate the delivery of offshore wind energy to industrial customers in Texas and Louisiana.

RWE and Entergy have agreed to assess key areas to define an optimal route to market. Those areas are: market demand for carbon-free energy for customers of Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Texas; resource economics; transmission analysis to ensure reliability; economic impacts extending to direct and indirect job creation; and curricula to prepare the workforce of the future.

“The existing Gulf of Mexico oil and gas supply chain, workforce, and port infrastructure represent unique advantages to a potential offshore wind hub,” says Sam Eaton, CEO of RWE offshore holdings LLC.

“This partnership serves as an important early step to potentially bringing wind power to our Louisiana shores and foster even greater economic growth,” says Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

Read the entire announcement.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s free, weekly e-newsletter covering south Louisiana industry news.