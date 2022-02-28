Russian actions spur ‘shields-up’ warning from US cybersecurity agency

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, experts are urging American businesses to double down on their cybersecurity protocols.

“The reason why there are these bulletins coming out, especially directed at small and medium-size businesses, is that we have learned the hard way about the fragility of the global supply chain,” says Theresa Payton, a former White House chief information officer under George W. Bush, as reported by Inc.

In mid-February, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a federal agency that seeks to improve cybersecurity readiness, issued a “shields-up” warning, urging organizations to reduce their chances of a cyberattack and ensure they’re prepared for a breach. Given how interconnected the world is, cyberattacks against Ukraine could reach U.S. systems, Payton says.

While assessing unusual behavior and shoring up your crisis-response team may be standard safeguards, Payton adds a few other tips, including: