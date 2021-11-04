Ruffin Rodrigue honored posthumously for philanthropic efforts

The late Ruffin Rodrigue, a former LSU football player and founder of Ruffino’s restaurants in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, was honored with the Julia Woods Dickinson Heart and Soul Award at the Best Dressed Ball in October.

Recipients of the award embody the qualities of a philanthropist who devotes their time and energy to giving back to the Baton Rouge community, according to an announcement from Ruffino’s Restaurant.

Rodrigue, who died in November 2020, is remembered for his larger-than-life presence and his advocacy for Louisiana restaurants. Rodrigue’s legacy can also be seen in the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society he co-founded, which raises money for children’s health and nutrition programs. He also served on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 advisory board on behalf of the restaurant industry.

Rodrigue is survived by his wife, Alison Rodrigue, and children, Ruffin Rodrigue III and Margaret Rodrigue, who accepted the award on his behalf during the Oct. 29 ball at the Raising Cane’s River Center.