Rouses announces opening date for much-anticipated north Baton Rouge store

Rouses Market will open its north Baton Rouge grocery store next week, at the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive.

The 44,000-square-foot freestanding store—slated to open at 8 a.m. Jan. 11—is highly anticipated. Most of north Baton Rouge is considered a food desert and the area has struggled to attract a grocery store for years. Rouses is hiring more than 200 employees to staff the store.

The store anchors the redeveloped Ardenwood Shopping Center. In the back, there are currently two tenants—Roses Discount Store and Furniture Gallery—in one building with a third space available for rent.

Florida Boulevard recently has seen an uptick of activity along the corridor, which has long been considered underinvested. Starbucks recently opened near the Amazon fulfillment center and All Star Catering owner Brian Medlin opened Opie’s restaurant in the former La Boilers building across from the Bon Carré office park, in the spring. Renovations to the landmark Mid City Tower on Florida Boulevard also wrapped up last summer.

East Baton Rouge Parish officials launched a master planning effort last January to boost economic development along the Florida Boulevard corridor.