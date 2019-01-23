Roundup: YMCA chair / UL’s new school / Unused vacation time 

Board chair: The YMCA of the Capital Area today announced Chris Spencer as the new chairman of the board of directors. Spencer, who is currently the development officer of the United Methodist Foundation of Louisiana, will serve on the 21-member board, which sets strategic direction and policy for the YMCA.

Online: The UL Lafayette will be offering a new online business management degree starting this fall. The curriculum is designed to prepare students for jobs in accounting, economics, finance, management and marketing, according to a release from the university. All students, including those from other states and countries, who participate in the online program will pay in-state tuition rates. Read the full announcement.

Time off: A survey commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association found that Louisianians have 8.8 million unused days of vacation. The average Louisiana worker uses 40% of their paid vacation days for travel, and leaves 56% of them untouched. Read the full report.