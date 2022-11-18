Roundup: World Cup beer sales / Electric vehicles / Amazon

Banned: The sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight World Cup stadiums has been banned just two days before the soccer tournament is set to start. Non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the 64 matches in the country. Champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol is still expected to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums. Read the full story.

GM ahead of schedule: General Motors expects its new electric vehicle profits to be in-line with cars and trucks with traditional engines by 2025—years ahead of schedule and what many thought was possible, CNBC reports. GM CEO Mary Barra says the updated forecast factors in federal incentives under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which includes money back for companies that produce EVs in North America as well as for consumers and fleet customers that purchase the vehicles.

Layoffs to continue: Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy says layoff under way at the tech company will extend into the next year, The Wall Street Journal (subscription) reports. Jassy, in a note to employees made public, said positions are being eliminated across Amazon’s devices and books businesses. The company is cutting jobs across its corporate ranks that could affect 10,000 employees, or 3% of corporate staff.