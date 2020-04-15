Roundup: Work-from-home photos / GBRAR stats / School dance without school 

Call for submissions: While the Business Report team is hard at work preparing the May edition of the magazine, we want to see how you’re doing in these unprecedented times. Send Business Report your quarantine pics to help us see what your new life is like and it just might be featured in the magazine. Photos of your home office, homeschooling your kids, working with your new four-legged furry co-workers, working remotely with your teams, and everything in between are all welcome. Send photo submissions to editor@businessreport.com, and please include your name, title and employer.

Real estate: According to the newest market statistics from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, new house listings were down 8.4% to 1,310 in March. Pending sales decreased by 4.9% to 995 and inventory shrank 3.9% to 4,184 units last month. Prices also went up, with the median sales price up 7.6% to $214,025. Read the full report.

Virtual prom: Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, an after school college access program for under-resourced high school students, is hosting a virtual prom this Thursday for its teens and other local seniors. The digital event, themed “Royaltee,” will be hosted on Zoom from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and features dancing with a live DJ, and music performances.