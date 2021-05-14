Roundup: US retail sales / COVID-19 vaccinations / Google

Flat: Retail sales in the U.S. were flat in April after soaring in March, when many Americans received $1,400 stimulus checks that boosted spending. Friday’s report from the U.S. Commerce Department was worse than the 0.8% rise Wall Street analysts had expected. But it wasn’t all bad: March’s number was revised upward to 10.7%. Friday’s report comes amid other signs the economy is improving as vaccinations accelerate and business restrictions are relaxed. See AP story here.

State numbers: Louisiana has administered 33,131 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days, WBRZ reports. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,556,241 people statewide have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state says 1,370,923 people have been fully vaccinated, or more than 29 percent of the state’s population.

H-4 visas: Google said today it is leading about 30 companies and trade groups in opposing a lawsuit seeking to stop more than 90,000 spouses of highly skilled U.S. visa workers from having jobs in the country, Reuters reports. The organizations say that undoing employment authorization for spouses would cause financial havoc for families. A federal judge in Washington is expected to decide in the coming months on the lawsuit challenging the work permits tied to H-4 visas, which are issued to spouses of H-1B visa holders in high-skills roles in tech and other industries.