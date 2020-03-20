Roundup: U.S. home sales / Formosa fight / Stock market 

SOLD: U.S. home sales jumped in February to their highest level in 13 years, according to the National Association of Realtors. Home sales jumped 6.5% in February from the previous month, to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.77 million. The report covers contracts that were signed in December and January, with closings in February. Read the full story.

Permits approved: Formosa Plastics’ applications for air permits have been approved, despite 15,000 signatures submitted to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality opposing the petrochemical plant, USA Today reports. The company said in a March 17 email that its emissions will comply with all state and national standards and that it will work to keep emissions below the amount the permit allows. Community groups, however, are still working to stop it from moving forward. Read the full story.

Small steps: U.S. stocks recovered from an early stumble and were headed higher in morning trading, extending solid gains from a day earlier as Wall Street rounded out another turbulent week. If the gains hold, they would mark the first back-to-back advance for the market in more than five weeks. Read the full story.