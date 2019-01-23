Roundup: Tire art / Misconduct policy tracking / Organic prices drop

Trash to treasure: California artist Taliesin Gilkes-Bower partnered with The Walls Project to transform an empty lot at the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and Barlette Street into a labyrinth pathway lined in abandoned tires that had been dumped in nearby neighborhoods, WBRZ-TV reports. The abandoned tires are at the center of a controversial mosquito abatement project that has come before the Metro Council more than once. Read the full story.

Monitoring: Louisiana legislative and state agencies have updated sexual harassment policies to conform to a new law, and lawmakers said Tuesday they intend to track compliance and search for any gaps in the provisions. The state’s first government-wide policy against sexual harassment took effect this month, requiring agencies to enact policies that include a process for handling complaints, a ban against retaliation when someone files a complaint and mandatory annual prevention training. Read the full story.



Premiums: The premium prices grocers and sellers charge for organic food is falling as organic options multiply. Last year, organic food and beverages cost an average of 24 cents more per unit than conventional food, or about 7.5% more, according to Nielsen. That was down from a 27-cent, or 9%, premium in 2014. Read the full story.