Roundup: Takeover by T-Mobile  / FDA sanitizer rules / US construction spending 

Merger: Mobile carrier T-Mobile has completed the takeover of smaller Sprint, creating a new wireless giant that rivals AT&T and Verizon in size. The companies announced the deal, valued at $31.6 billion based on T-Mobile’s closing stock price Tuesday, two years ago. It has taken a long time to close because of pushback from state and federal regulators. Read the full story.

Disinfectant: The Food and Drug Administration has relaxed regulations on the types of alcohol that can be used to make hand sanitizers during the shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, expanding the market to potentially millions of gallons made by ethanol producers. Hospitals and nursing homes are desperately searching for hand sanitizer, and ethanol plants that can make large batches of its main ingredient, alcohol, have offered to help. Read the full story.

Building: Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 1.3% in February with housing and nonresidential construction both showing weakness even before the coronavirus struck with force in the U.S. The Commerce Department said this morning that the February decline followed a 2.8% rise in construction in January. Economists are forecasting more declines to come, especially in housing activity as the stay-at-home orders in much of the country crimp home sales. See the full report.