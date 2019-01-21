Roundup: Super boycott / Baton Rouge Clinic acquisition / First school behavior summit

Blackout: Nearly 500 people have RSVP’d to a Facebook event titled “Boycott Bowl,” with over 2,000 people “interested.” As WGNO-TV reports, the “Boycott Bowl” will be held on Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. and tickets are $10. The event is described as a celebration of New Orleans. But the organizers have yet to confirm a location via social media. No word on any of the musicians or local restaurants participating in “Boycott Bowl” either. Regardless the phrase “Boycott the Super Bowl” is trending on Twitter. Read the full story.



Merger: The Hospital Medicine Group and Psychiatry associates is now part of The Baton Rouge Clinic, effective the start of the year the clinic announced. Hospital Medicine Group is one of the largest hospital medicine groups in the state, with more than 10,000 admissions and in excess of 70,000 patient encounters yearly. With the move the Baton Rouge Clinic says it can offer senior-focused care in several long-term care facilities throughout the the region.

Behavior summit: Some 1,400 Louisiana educators are expected to attend the state’s first summit Jan. 30 aimed at addressing student behavior issues. The Louisiana Department of Education says the Behavioral Intervention Summit will offer attendees a day of professional development training with national experts, to get resources for responding to students with behavioral problems. Read the full story.

