Roundup: State unemployment fund / Entergy bills / Wholesale prices

Raising balance: A Louisiana task force has voted to recommend using federal stimulus money to raise the balance of the fund that pays for unemployment benefits to $750 million, The Center Square reports. The fund has been exhausted by unprecedented demand during the COVID-19-related economic downturn. How much it would cost to raise the balance to $750 million depends on how much the state collects from employers’ tax payments and how much officials are forced to borrow from the federal government to pay benefits. Read the full story.

Additional charge: Entergy announced Thursday it will add an additional charge to customers’ bills for the next five months to make up for heightened costs associated with February’s deep freeze, WBRZ-TV reports. Entergy says the charges stem from higher prices for natural gas at the time, which is used to operate many of its power-generating facilities. The company said it will be dividing that cost up over the next five pay periods, meaning an additional $9 charge on average for customers in their April-August bills. Read the full story.

March jump: Wholesale prices jumped again in March pushed by another big increase in energy prices, the government reported this morning. The Labor Department’s producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 1% in March and follows last month’s 0.5% gain and a record jump of 1.3% in January. Energy prices accounted for 60% of the March’s advance in wholesale prices, with gasoline costs up 8.8%. Read the full story.