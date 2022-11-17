Roundup: Starbucks strike / Minimum prices / Housing starts

Labor action: Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they’re going on strike today in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Read the full story.

Fewer discounts: Makers of everything from toys to tortillas are increasingly setting minimum prices on their goods to maintain profits and limit price cutting as retailers like Walmart and Amazon try to grab sales from each other online, Reuters reports. As a result, shoppers are seeing fewer discounts on everyday purchases at a time when inflation is around 8%.

Sharp decline: U.S. homebuilding fell sharply in October, with single-family projects dropping to the lowest level in nearly two-and-a-half years, as the housing market buckles under the strain of surging mortgage rates, reports Reuters. Housing starts decreased 4.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.425 million units last month, the Commerce Department reported this morning.