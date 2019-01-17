Roundup: School choice poll / Ruby Slipper meals / Alcohol consumption down

Vouchers: The American Federation for Children today released its fifth annual National School Choice Poll. The survey of 1,200 likely November 2020 voters showed that 67% of voters support school choice, an increase of four percentage points compared to the 2018 National School Choice Poll.

Meal ticket: The Ruby Slipper Cafe, with locations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, says that over the past week it has served 3,000 free meals to furloughed government employees at its two restaurants, and it’s not alone. Several other Louisiana restaurants have fed federal workers at no charge. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Bamboozled: Americans are increasingly laying off the booze, prompting the world’s biggest brewers and liquor companies to push beyond their traditional fare and roll out teas, energy drinks and nonalcoholic spirits, The Wall Street Journal reports. New data show that U.S. alcohol volumes dropped 0.8% last year, slightly steeper than the 0.7% decline in 2017. Beer was worst hit, with volumes down 1.5% in 2018, compared with a 1.1% decline in 2017, while growth in wine and spirits slowed, according to industry tracker IWSR. Read the full story.