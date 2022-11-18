Roundup: Rose Parade / Carvana layoffs / Lane closures

Baton Rouge presence: Baton Rouge will join with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on Jan. 2, 2023. It will mark Baton Rouge’s first time participating in the parade. This year’s parade theme is “Turning the Corner,” celebrating the hope and potential that each new year brings.

1,500 jobs: Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company’s stock this year and concerns around its long-term trajectory, according to an internal message first obtained by CNBC. The layoffs add to a growing number of tech-focused job cuts amid rising interest rates, inflation and fears of an economic downturn.

S. Acadian Thruway: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that S. Acadian Thruway will have alternating, outside lane closures from Monday, Nov. 21, to Thursday, Dec. 15, WAFB reports. Closures will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These closures will be between the intersections of Stanford and Morning Glory avenues and Acadian Thruway and Bawell Street. One lane of traffic shall be maintained in all directions at all times.