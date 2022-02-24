Roundup: Roof deadline / Mortgage rates / Rental cars 

Last chance: Homeowners have until tomorrow, Feb. 25, to tell their nsurance company about any damage around their home caused by Hurricane Ida. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says that requirement is not fulfilled by just having filed a claim with your insurers. “Folks need to be prepared to notify their company of whatever loss or damage they had as a result of Hurricane Ida with documentation like an estimate from a roofer, or from a painter or receipts from having replaced furnishings,” Donelon says. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Slight drop: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, after rising to their highest level in three years last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan declined to 3.89% this week from 3.92% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported this morning. A year ago, the long-term rate was 2.97%. Read more.

Shortages: Rental car companies and analysts say they expect shortages to continue in the coming months due to the global chip shortage and other supply chain constraints, The Wall Street Journal reports. With demand for rental cars expected to be high, plan to book early and brace for high prices at popular leisure destinations. Read more.