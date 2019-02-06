Roundup: Richard Lipsey talks ITEP / Louisiana cruise ship records/ ExxonMobil finds oil

Reverse: Counter to what several area business leaders and politicians have said, prominent Baton Rouge businessman Richard Lipsey, writing in an essay published yesterday, believes ITEP decisions should remain in local control. His primary arguments: 1) Texas has local control over ITEP, and 2) the biggest problem in Louisiana is an absence of unbiased information for local leaders to make intelligent decisions. Read his Put Louisiana First column here.

Sailing: The Port of New Orleans set a record for cruise ship passengers in 2018, with nearly 1.2 million passengers, a 2.3% increase from 2017. It’s the first consecutive year the New Orleans port has surpassed the 1 million mark. The port says it had 235 passenger ships in 2018 and is now the sixth busiest cruise port in the United States. Read the full story.

Discoveries: ExxonMobil announced today it made two more oil and gas discoveries off the shores of Guyana, bringing the total number of discoveries to a dozen near the tiny South American nation, The Houston Chronicle reports. Outside of West Texas’ Permian Basin, ExxonMobil’s biggest growth area is now offshore Guyana. Read the full story.