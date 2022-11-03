Roundup: Power outage / Services industry / Trade deficit

Entergy customers: An equipment failure was the cause of a power outage in Baton Rouge early today, WAFB reports. Entergy customers along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Southfork Drive were impacted. “We’ve restored thousands of customers and are working on restoring the remaining approximately 50 this morning,” said Entergy Louisiana spokesperson David Freese. The outage began just before 6 a.m.

Slow growth: The U.S. services industry grew at its slowest pace in nearly two-and-a-half years in October, but businesses continued to face higher prices for inputs, confirming that inflation was shifting to services from goods, Reuters reports. The Institute for Supply Management said on Thursday its non-manufacturing PMI fell to 54.4 last month, the lowest reading since May 2020, from 56.7 in September.

Big jump: The nation’s trade deficit jumped almost 12% in September to a three-month high of $73.3 billion, as falling oil prices and a strong dollar dented U.S. exports, MarketWatch reports. The deficit expanded from $65.7 billion in August, which was the smallest gap in a year and a half.