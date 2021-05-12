Roundup: Policing limits / US consumer prices / Sports betting

Misconduct: With no votes to spare, the Louisiana House agreed Tuesday to place new limits on police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits after Black lawmakers made emotional pleas for passage of HB609 aimed at addressing police misconduct. The House voted 53-42 for the bill that places new restraints on qualified immunity, available to law enforcement officers as a defense against damage claims for wrongful death or injury. That was the exact number of votes needed to pass. See the full story from AP here.

On the rise: The Consumer Price Index rose 0.8 percent in April on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this morning. The index has surged 4.2 percent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment, the largest 12-month rise since a 4.9-percent increase for the period ending September 2008. The index for used cars and trucks rose 10.0 percent in April.

Poll: The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children released a poll showing 75% of likely voters in the state support a tax on sports betting to fund early care and education. The poll also showed bipartisan support for using sports betting revenues, rather than the state’s general fund, to fund early care and education.