Roundup: Pfizer vaccine / Gallup poll / Oil supply glut

Now eligible: Children as young as 12 can expect to start getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday in Louisiana. The state health officer made the announcement Wednesday after federal advisers endorsed the vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. The health department expects to release its formal notice this morning and any clinic or other outlet that has Pfizer vaccine can start giving it to kids 12 and up immediately after that. It is the only coronavirus vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people this young. Read the AP story here.

Home prices: Seventy-one percent of U.S. adults predict the average price of houses in their area will increase over the next year, according to a new Gallup poll. That number stands in stark contrast to April 2020, when just 40% predicted a rise in home values. Until last year, majorities had expected home prices to rise each year since 2013. The poll also finds that 10% of Americanss predict home values will decrease. Meanwhile, 18% of U.S. adults believe there will be no change in housing prices.

Disappearing: The International Energy Agency says the oil supply glut created by the global pandemic has cleared, even as demand suffers a blow from a resurgence of the virus in India, Bloomberg reports. Surplus oil inventories in developed nations are now just a small fraction of the levels seen when demand collapsed last year, with output cuts by OPEC and its allies draining the excess, the IEA announced Wednesday. Still, the agency sees a temporary setback for global consumption as infections rock India, before the recovery resumes later in the year. See the full story here.