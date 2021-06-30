Roundup: Payrolls increase / LSU business accreditation / High gasoline prices 

Job gains: Private payrolls growth increased at a faster rate than expected in June thanks to a burst in hiring for the hospitality sector, ADP reported this morning. The gain of 692,000 jobs was well above the 550,000 Dow Jones estimate, though it fell short of May’s 886,000. CNBC has the full story.

Top 5%: The LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business has secured accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business for another five years, according to an LSU announcement. AACSB International is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools and its certification has been earned by less than 5% of the world’s business programs. See the announcement.

Fourth of July: Drivers hitting the road for July Fourth holiday can expect to pay some of the highest gas prices in seven years, USA Today Network reports. A gallon of regular cost an average $3.09 across the nation Monday and could increase by as much as a nickel before the holiday weekend, the American Automobile Association says. A record 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for a holiday getaway, the group forecasts. Read the full story.