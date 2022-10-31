Roundup: OLOL partnership / Family services audit / Instagram lockout 

Medical records platform: Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary today announced a formal agreement to share electronic medical records delivered through the integrated EPIC platform. Because OLOL is a member of the multistate Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, LRMC will also benefit from full access to the health system’s integrated software, according to the announcement.

Comparing states: The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office has compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry with 17 other states and found that 14 require a preponderance of evidence to validate an abuse or neglect allegation, while Louisiana is among the few that use a lower level of evidence. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Accounts blocked: Instagram says it is working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts this morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked. Read more.