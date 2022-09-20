Roundup: OLOL donation / Louisiana air pollution / FTC investigation  

Children’s health: Our Lady of the Lake Foundation recently received a $150,000 contribution from BASF to expand services at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health. The recent donation will specifically support the expansion of the child life program at the Baton Rouge children’s hospital. The program helps guide patients and their families during their stay at the hospital.

Worst state: Louisiana has the worst air pollution in the U.S., according to a new U.S. News and World Report analysis that ranks each state based on pollution levels and the risk that pollution poses to people’s health. The ranking is based on 2019 data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. See the list.

Merger inquiry: The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal under scrutiny by regulators amid growing concerns about Amazon’s market power. In a regulatory filing today, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Read the full story.