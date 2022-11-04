Roundup: Oil refiners / Macy’s Parade / Gannett Co.

Full blast: U.S. oil refiners will operate their plants at breakneck rates this quarter, near or above 90% of capacity, as tight fuel supplies spur high profits and operating rates, according to company forecasts and analysts surveyed by Reuters. The refining industry has seen high demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and fourth-quarter outlooks should keep earnings high even as gasoline consumption slips during the winter.

Louisiana float: Louisiana will again have a presence at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, with Trombone Shorty entertaining from the Celebration Gator float, which generated more than $20 million in earned media tourism marketing from last year’s inaugural appearance, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told USA Today Network. Nungesser says the state invested $1.3 million for a three-year contract to appear in the parade.

Daylong strike: More than 200 Gannett Co. staffers were staging a one-day strike Friday to push for better wages and benefits and protest layoffs and furloughs, among other cost-cutting measures at the news publisher, The Wall Street Journal reports. The striking staffers work at publications in New Jersey, New York, Arizona and California, as well as for Gannett’s Atlantic Digital Optimization Team.