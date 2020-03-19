Roundup: Oil prices rise / Roadwork / Mortgage rates

Rebound: U.S. oil prices rebounded from their lowest level in 18 years with their largest one-day percentage gain on record, extending a recent period of turbulent moves as a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia ripples around the world, The Wall Street Journal reports. U.S. crude rose 24% on Thursday to $25.22 a barrel, while Brent, the global gauge of prices, rose 14% to $28.47 a barrel. Read the full story.

Traffic: There are alternating lane closures northbound and southbound on La. 415 and alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 190 will be in effect fpr 2.5 miles in both directions from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. through Tuesday, March 31, according to the Department of Transportation.

Housing: U.S. long-term mortgage rates climbed this week in a whip-sawing market amid deepening anxiety over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. Home loan rates had hit all-time lows two weeks ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan jumped to 3.65% this week from 3.36% last week. Read the full story.