Roundup: Nine LSU DKE’s arrested / BRAC diversity awards / Vet school petition

Hazing crimes: LSU today announced the arrests of nine Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity members for hazing-related crimes in a toughened approach to such incidents after the 2017 death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver. Their charges range from misdemeanor hazing to felony second-degree battery and false imprisonment. DKE’s national organization closed LSU’s century-old chapter last month, saying members violated the organization’s alcohol and hazing policies. LSU said the hazing allegedly happened last fall. Read the full story.

Nominate: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications for its Diversity Star Award to spotlight regional businesses that champion diversity and inclusion. The award application process is open to all businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region regardless of size or whether the business is a BRAC investor. Applications for the 2019 Diversity Star Award are open through March 15 at brac.org/diversitystar.

Action: More than 26,000 people have signed a petition that calls for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine to improve its adherence to the requirements of the Animal Welfare Act, and avoid having to use live animals for any training or experimentation, according to online petition facilitator Care2. The petition was started after it was revealed to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals that the school has been buying live dogs and animal cadavers from a local animal shelter in Baton Rouge. Read the full announcement from Care2.