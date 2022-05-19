Roundup: Mortgage rates / Lane closures / US home sales

Slight dip: Mortgage rates ticked downward this week, rocked by an undercurrent of economic uncertainty, but continue to be elevated above the days when they hovered around 3%, The Washington Post reports. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.25% as of Thursday, a dip from last week when it averaged 5.3%, according to data released by Freddie Mac. This time last year, the 30-year rate was 3%.

Roadwork: DOTD is warning drivers of lane closures over the next several days for roadwork on I-10 and I-12, according to WAFB. Officials say the closures will be on I-10 West as part of the I-10 College Drive exit project to widen the exit. For times and locations, click here.

Previously owned: Sales of previously owned homes in April fell to the lowest pace since the pandemic began, according to the National Association of Realtors and reported by CNBC. Existing home sales fell 2.4% compared with March to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.61 million units. Sales were 5.9% lower than in April 2021.