Roundup: Mississippi flooding / BRG trustees/ Fed survey

Bank to bank: The Mississippi River is flooding from Vicksburg to Baton Rouge, blowing through previous crest forecasts, saturating already soggy levees and sending wildlife scrambling for higher ground, The Daily Advertiser reports. But the river is forecast to crest at points throughout Louisiana beginning Friday at Vicksburg, Miss., through New Orleans Jan. 23 and begin a rapid fall. The river is at 36.5 feet in Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Read the full story.

Board changes: Phyllis McLaurin has been named chair of the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees after serving more than two years as vice chair, the hospital announced. Outgoing chair Joseph E. Juban, counsel with the Long Law Firm, will continue as a board member. The board also has three new members, each serving three-year terms: retired radiologist Dr. Jacques de la Bretonne, New Schools for Baton Rouge Director of Community Affairs Gwen Hamilton and Roedel Parson’s attorney Scott Kirkpatrick.

Outlook: The Federal Reserve said today business contacts in many regions of the country are expressing less optimism amid a host of adverse developments, from plunging stock prices to uncertainty about a widening trade war. In its latest report on economic conditions around the country, the Fed said that eight of its 12 regions reported the economy was expanding at a moderate pace as the new year began. Read the full story.