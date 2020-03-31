Roundup: Methanex plant / LALumina layoffs / Off the Hook 

Under evaluation: After decisions to idle plants in Trinidad and Chile, Methanex is “evaluating all capital and operating spending,” including its third methanol plant in Geismar, Petrochemical Update reports. The company blames weakening demand for the decision. Methanex CEO John Floren says a reduction in manufacturing in countries impacted by COVID-19 could mean lower demand in the second quarter of 2020. 10/12 Industry Report has the full story.

Virus impact: Citing economic fallout related to the coronavirus, Ascension Parish-based metals manufacturer LALumina today announced most of its 302 employees will be laid off, WBRZ-TV reports. A letter to employees suggested the layoffs may be temporary. The facility’s largest customer, Almatis, reduced its orders for the products produced at the Sorrento facility. Read the full story.

New location: Fast casual Cajun restaurant Off The Hook is planning to open a location at a former Zaxby’s in Gonzales, according to Elifin Realty, which closed on the restaurant’s lease. This will be Off The Hooks’s fourth location. Off the Hook plans to hire 25 to 30 employees for the restaurant and open later this year.