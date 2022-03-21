Roundup: Medical debt / SEC announcement / Angola rodeo 

Credit reports: The three major credit bureaus say nearly 70% of paid medical debt, which can drag down people’s credit scores, will be removed from consumer credit reports by July 1, The Washington Post reports. Additionally, the bureaus—Equifax, Experian and TransUnion—say they will extend the time period before unpaid medical collection debt will be reported on a consumer’s credit file to one year, up from six months. Read the full story.

Climate disclosure: The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to unveil its proposed climate disclosures rule this morning, which would require businesses to report their greenhouse gas emissions. In proposing climate risk disclosure rules, the SEC will effectively try to set a floor for companies to meet or exceed. Read more from Axios.

Back again: The rodeo held each year at the Louisiana State Penitentiary will be held again next month after a two-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Angola Prison Rodeo is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24. However, this year all seats have to be reserved in advance. Read the full story.