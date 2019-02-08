Roundup: Medicaid covers 500k / Southland’s Amite expansion / Cashier-less stores

More coverage: Louisiana’s Medicaid expansion program continues to add more people to the taxpayer-financed health insurance rolls, topping 500,000 enrollees this year. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration had expected a steeper slowdown in enrollment nearly three years after the Democratic governor expanded Medicaid to more income levels as allowed under the federal health overhaul. The agency estimates a 7.5% enrollment increase this budget year, followed by a similar increase next year. Medicaid expansion is expected to provide insurance to 560,000 people by June 2020. Read the full story.

Steel plant: Gov. John Bel Edwards and President/Owner Joey Lombardo of Southland Steel Fabricators Inc. today announced the Greensburg company will expand to a second Louisiana site. The $18 million capital investment at the former Bradken foundry in Amite will create 70 new jobs while retaining 176 existing jobs. To secure the deal, the state is offering LED FastStart workforce training assistance. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs. Read the full announcement.



People-free: A year after Amazon opened its first cashier-less store, startups and retailers are racing to get similar technology in stores throughout the world, letting shoppers buy groceries without waiting in line. Several startups are pitching technology to U.S. retailers who want to create Amazon Go-like stores of their own. Startups called Zippin, Grabandgo, Trigo Vision and Inokyo, say they are negotiating deals with retailers in the U.S. and other parts of the world to spread the trend. Read the full story.