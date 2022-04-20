Roundup: Louisiana living / New NOLA flights / Mortgage demand 

Housing cost: A family of four in Louisiana spends an average of $11,046 a year on housing, ranking it as the 21st least costly state, according to the EPI’s Family Budget Calculator, and reported by The Center Square. This amount reflects both housing and utilities costs for a modest two-bedroom rental.

Direct to Savannah: Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways announced today it will add a direct flight to Savannah, Georgia, from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in the fall, nola.com reports. In addition, it will add one-stop flights from New Orleans to Westchester County Airport in New York in June.

Falling: Mortgage demand in the U.S. continued to crumble last week, as rates climbed to their highest level since 2010, CNBC reports. Total application volume fell 5% last week compared with the previous week and was nearly half of what it was one year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.