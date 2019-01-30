Roundup: Louisiana Legends Awards / Young Entrepreneurs Academy / Super Bowl favorites

Hall of fame: Louisiana Public Broadcasting announced this year’s Louisiana Legends award winners: Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers (2016 Business Report Company of the Year); Denise Lewis Patrick, writer and editor of children’s books; Roy O. Martin III, CEO, president and CFO of RoyOMartin; Newton Thomas, founder of the Newtron Group (2018 Baton Rouge Business Hall of Fame); and Rebecca Vizard, internationally renowned textile artist. The 29th Louisiana Legends Awards Gala and Auction hosted by Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting will be held May 9 at the Old State Capitol Mansion. See Louisiana Public Broadcasting for more information.



Future business owners: The Secretary of State’s office is partnering with the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge as the program’s middle and high school students launch their own businesses. Commercial Division Director Carla Bonaventure will work with the program’s 18 students this afternoon at LSU’s Business Education Complex helping students register their businesses through the secretary of state’s geauxBIZ Portal. Read Business Report’s recent feature on the academy.



Order up: The Shreveport Times reports that these are the top 10 menu items people order through Waitr for delivery on Super Bowl Sunday: traditional chicken wings, boneless chicken wings, french fries, hamburgers/cheeseburgers, chips and salsa, quesadillas, fried pickles, onion rings, boiled crawfish, cheese sticks. The list, compiled by Waitr, is full of standard Super Bowl snacks except for the boiled crawfish, which might be reminder that no matter how much the company grows, its roots remain in south Louisiana. Read the full story.